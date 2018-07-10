Cynthia Lowen discusses her new film 'Netizens' and the current state of the internet

Emmy-nominated filmmaker Cynthia Lowen has seen firsthand how cyber abuse can have an impact outside the chat room. Everything from mean tweets to revenge porn has turned a tool that was once supposed to democratize information into an expansion of the hostile and abusive structures that poison our society today.
This is especially true if you are a woman on the internet, where the rates of bullying and violent threats are nearly double that of a man. This has resulted in careers being destroyed, severe mental health issues and increased suicide rates. This is why Lowen’s latest film Netizens focuses on Tina Reine, Carrie Goldberg and Anita Sarkeesian: three incredible women who are fighting to take control back from cyber abusers and make the internet the equitable space it was initially supposed to be.
Lowen joins the Hum Podcast with co-hosts Gilad Cohen and Simona Ramkisson for an insightful discussion on Netizens, the gender dynamics of being on the internet, and the efforts to bring practical reforms to privacy laws. It is a conversation that you won’t want to miss.
To find out when Netizens is coming to your city, visit their website at www.neitzensfilm.com.
Hosted by Gilad Cohen (Founder, JAYU) and Simona Ramkisson.
Produced and edited by Brandon Fragomeni and Alex Castellani.
The show is a JAYU production. JAYU is a Toronto-based charity that shares human rights stories through the arts. JAYU has an annual Human Rights Film Festival, a photography empowerment project and more. You can learn more about JAYU here.
Photo credit: Gilad Cohen
