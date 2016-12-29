Home
Living On Purpose

Living On Purpose

The Courage Herd on Living on Purpose

By Lynn Thompson
| December 29, 2016

Podcast




Artist: Lynn-Thompson
Title: The-Courage-Herd
Album: LivingOnPurpose
Year: 2016
Genre: Speech
Length: 0:14:44 minutes (13.49 MB)
Format: 44.1kHz, 128Kbps

Show Notes:

A member of the Courage Herd (photo by Lynn Thompson)

In December 2016, through an introduction by Victoria Fenner (executive producer of the Rabble Podcast Network), Lynn Thompson met The Courage Herd of horses with Tina Turner at her farm southwest of Ottawa. Tina's approach with horse-people connections is based on FEEL (Facilitated Equine Experiential Learning). Today's episode of Living on Purpose, to complete contributions for 2016, chronicles Lynn's experience at the farm that day.

Like this podcast? rabble is reader-supported journalism.

Tags:
personal growth animals living on purpose Lynn Thompson horses

Comments

We welcome your comments! rabble.ca embraces a pro-human rights, pro-feminist, anti-racist, queer-positive, anti-imperialist and pro-labour stance, and encourages discussions which develop progressive thought. Our full comment policy can be found here. Learn more about Disqus on rabble.ca and your privacy here. Please keep in mind:

Do

  • Tell the truth and avoid rumours.
  • Add context and background.
  • Report typos and logical fallacies.
  • Be respectful.
  • Respect copyright - link to articles.
  • Stay focused. Bring in-depth commentary to our discussion forum, babble.

Don't

  • Use oppressive/offensive language.
  • Libel or defame.
  • Bully or troll.
  • Post spam.
  • Engage trolls. Flag suspect activity instead.