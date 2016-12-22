Home
One hundred quotes from 'The Secret'

By Lynn Thompson
| December 22, 2016

Podcast




Artist: Lynn-Thompson
Title: 100-Secret-Quotes
Album: LivingOnPurpose
Year: 2007
Genre: Speech
Length: 0:28:15 minutes (25.88 MB)
Format: 44.1kHz, 128Kbps

Show Notes:

One hundred quotes from 'The Secret'

The Law of Attraction is active in our lives whether we are aware of it or not. Knowing how it functions can enhance our awareness of how to draw towards us that which we desire, and eliminate that which we do not desire. The Secret has been shown countless times in the Nanaimo B.C. community and beyond, and received national attention recently through a panel discussion with the producer and actors on Oprah.

One of the speakers featured in the film is Mike Dooley, who is behind the Notes from the Universe.

In November 2006 Brent Earl of Edmonton sent out an e-mail of 100 quotes gleaned from the film, and Lynn received a paper copy of the list through 95 year old Paul Le Baron of Denman Island. Today's Episode of Living on Purpose is the sharing of these quotes as spontaneous springboards of commentary by your host, Lynn Thompson, as she read through them for the first time.

