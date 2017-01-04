Home
An evening with George Elliott Clarke

By Victoria Fenner
| January 4, 2017

Podcast




Show Notes:

Publisher: Harper Collins

From Octopus Books in Ottawa, we bring you an evening with award-winning author George Elliott Clarke. He is joined by essayist, poet and playwright charles c. smith.  

George Elliott Clarke was born in Windsor, Nova Scotia in 1960 near the Black Loyalist Community of Three Mile Plains. One of Canada's foremost Black voices on the literary scene, he coined the term "Africanadian" to describe the Black culture of Atlantic Canada. He is currently Professor of English at the University of Toronto.

charles c. smith, poet, essayist, playwright and Artistic Director of the multidisciplinary wind in the leaves collective. Among his many accomplishments, he was also the founder of the Black Perspectives Cultural Program at Regent Park in Toronto. He also received an award from Black Theatre Canada for his play Last Days for the Desperate, and has written and edited 12 books.

The moderator for the evening is Anishnaabe author and journalist Waubgeshig Rice.

Thanks to Octopus Books for making this interview available to rabble. Octopus has a great series of readings, and we'll be bringing some more of them to you on Needs No Introduction. If you're in Ottawa, it's a good night out, full of interesting ideas, people and books. You can find more details about upcoming speakers by going to www.octopusbooks.ca

literature black authors Black identity

