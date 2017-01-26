The sound of resistance: Three women's marches

What a week it's been. Looking back to last Friday, Inauguration Day, a lot of us were sharing the same sense of gloom and foreboding, wondering what the next four years are going to be like and fearing the worst.

And then came Saturday ... a day of resistance, defiance, hope and a resolve that the worst is not going to happen. Because it's not Donald Trump's Universe. The future belongs to people who don't believe that misogyny and hatred is the way forward. And it was a day of solidarity with the citizens of the U.S. where millions around the world also said "Hey, we're with you in the struggle."

Today on rabble radio --- some of the voices from the Women's March. Starting in Washington, and then moving up to Vancouver and Toronto.

Hey, Donald Trump. Keep your hatred to yourself. We're not following your nasty parade.

1. Reflections from rabble contributor Sophia Reuss sharing reflections from the Women's March on Washington, her hometown. Sophia is an American, now living in Toronto. She also had the chance to talk to Bhaskar Sunkara, founding editor and publisher of Jacobin, a print magazine which offers socialist perspectives on politics, economics, and culture. Jacobin was co-organizer of an event called the "anti-inauguration" on Friday, Jan. 20 at the Lincoln theatre in D.C.

You can also read her article "The revolution is messy and incomplete. But last weekend, it was born."

2. Next we go out to Vancouver and hear from Samaah Jaffer. Samaah Jaffer is an undergraduate student at Simon Fraser University, pursuing a joint major in International Studies and World Literature and a minor in Middle Eastern and Islamic History. Samaah is also rabble.ca's B.C. Evening Editor. She spoke of the struggles of women of colour and the close relationships that exist between patriarchy and other forms of cultural oppression, specifically racism and colonialism.

You can also read and watch her speech here.

3. And finally, we end up in Toronto. We put out a call to women who were going to the March to gather some thoughts from people in the crowd, and Jean Leggett responded enthusiastically. Thanks for that, Jean! She is co-founder and CEO of One More Story Games, a gaming company based in Barrie Ontario. Through their games, OMSG strives to close the diversity gap and encourage progressive values of diversity and equality. Jean shares her thoughts and also talks to people in the crowd.

