People Powered: The Activists Behind Vancouver’s Climate Justice Movement

There's a collection of documentaries that have come out of Simon Fraser University's radio station CJSF 90.1 FM that deserve to be heard over and over again. They are part of a project called "Making Time for Radio."

Today's documentary is People Powered: The Activists Behind Vancouver's Climate Justice Movement, by Rebecca Visser. It focuses on climate change activists in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Rebecca Visser is a graduate of the Simon Fraser University School of Communication in 2014. She's passionate about environmentalism, feminism, and urbanism. She also works with the Vancouver Co-op Radio program, Redeye, a show which also posts their interviews to the rabble podcast network.

Thanks to CJSF 91.1 in Vancouver/Burnaby for giving us permission to run documentaries from their series "Making Time for Radio." It was originally broadcast on World Radio Day, February 13, 2016.

The "Making Time for Radio" project was made possible by a grant from the Community Radio Fund of Canada. The multi year series featured stories from survivors, activists, storytellers, and community advocates. Most of the documentary producers are new to the documentary format, and the results have been impressive. Great initiative, CJSF.

