People Powered: The Activists Behind Vancouver’s Climate Justice Movement

By Victoria Fenner
| January 12, 2017

Length: 0:19:21 minutes (35.46 MB)
Format: 44.1kHz, 256Kbps

Photo: Braden Alexander

Like all types documentaries, radio documentaries are extremely resource intensive. They take a lot of time to research, record and put together.

But every documentary producer will agree that the results are well worth the extra effort. There are some fine documentary producers out there, and when we can get permissions to bring you some of our favourites, we will do it.

There's a collection of documentaries that have come out of Simon Fraser University's radio station CJSF 90.1 FM that deserve to be heard over and over again. They are part of a project called "Making Time for Radio."

Today's documentary is People Powered: The Activists Behind Vancouver's Climate Justice Movement, by Rebecca Visser. It focuses on climate change activists in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Rebecca Visser is a graduate of the Simon Fraser University School of Communication in 2014. She's passionate about environmentalism, feminism, and urbanism. She also works with the Vancouver Co-op Radio program, Redeye, a show which also posts their interviews to the rabble podcast network.

Thanks to CJSF 91.1 in Vancouver/Burnaby for giving us permission to run documentaries from their series "Making Time for Radio." It was originally broadcast on World Radio Day, February 13, 2016. 

Thanks to Braden Alexander, the rabble podcast network's intern, for helping put this show together. 

The "Making Time for Radio" project was made possible by a grant from the Community Radio Fund of Canada. The multi year series featured stories from survivors, activists, storytellers, and community advocates. Most of the documentary producers are new to the documentary format, and the results have been impressive. Great initiative, CJSF.

We'll be bringing you some of those documentaries in upcoming weeks. They deserve to be heard. Again and again and again.

 

Like this podcast? rabble is reader/listener supported journalism.

Image: Flickr/Break Free

