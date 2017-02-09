Songs Upon the Rivers

Show Notes:

The history of exploration in North America is a tapestry of cultural interactions. The children of Indigenous communities and European settlers eventually established an identity distinct from their ancestors. Songs Upon the Rivers collects information from primary sources and long-lost documents to map the distinct identity of French-Canadiens and Metis.

The book launch on January 26th, 2017 at Octopus Books was presented by Sébastien Malette, one of the authors of the new book. His presentation covered the roots of Metis people in North America as well as questioning what it meant to be Metis.



Sébastien Malette is an Assistant Professor of law at Carleton University, focusing on Metis and French-Canadian heritage and Aboriginal Law.

Songs Upon the Rivers was also authored by Robert Foxcurran, a Seattle-based independent historian with a business background, and Michel Bouchard, Chair and Professor of Anthropology at the University of Northern British Columbia.

Thanks to Octopus Books for providing the recording of the book launch. You can find more details about upcoming speakers and like-minded events by going to www.octopusbooks.ca

Photo: Library and Archives Canada - https://www.flickr.com/photos/lac-bac/26449303973





