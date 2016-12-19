Christy Clark government wastes budget surplus on debt repayment

Redeye: Vancouver Cooperative Radio

Show Notes:

British Columbians are in desperate need of affordable housing, higher social assistance rates and public school funding. Instead the government is spending a budget windfall on paying down the debt. Iglika Ivanova says this is like parents putting money in the bank when their children are going hungry. Iglika Ivanova is Public Interest Researcher with CCPA. She speaks with Redeye host Lorraine Chisholm.

