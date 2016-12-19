Home
Christy Clark government wastes budget surplus on debt repayment

By Redeye Collective
| December 19, 2016

Podcast




Artist: Redeye Collective
Title: Christy Clark government wastes budget surplus on debt repayment
Album: Redeye: Vancouver Cooperative Radio
Year: 2016
Genre: Public Affairs
Length: 0:13:31 minutes (12.38 MB)
Format: 44.1kHz, 128Kbps

Show Notes:

BC budget surplus

British Columbians are in desperate need of affordable housing, higher social assistance rates and public school funding. Instead the government is spending a budget windfall on paying down the debt. Iglika Ivanova says this is like parents putting money in the bank when their children are going hungry. Iglika Ivanova is Public Interest Researcher with CCPA. She speaks with Redeye host Lorraine Chisholm.

 

Image: Flickr/Break Free

Tags:
british columbia homelessness housing childcare public education christy clark LNG welfare rates real estate budget surplus

