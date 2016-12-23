Corruption scandals oust South Korea President Park Geun-Hye| December 23, 2016
President Park is accused of more than a dozen corruption-related offences. Critics say the scandals, which have brought millions onto the streets, expose deep divisions in Korean society. Hyun Lee is a member of the Solidarity Committee for Democracy and Peace in Korea. Hyun Lee speaks with Redeye host James Mainguy.
