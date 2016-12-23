Home
Corruption scandals oust South Korea President Park Geun-Hye

By Redeye Collective
| December 23, 2016

Podcast




Artist: Redeye Collective
Album: Redeye: Vancouver Cooperative Radio
Year: 2016
Genre: Public Affairs
Length: 0:13:54 minutes (12.74 MB)
Format: 44.1kHz, 128Kbps

Show Notes:

Protesters in Seoul, South Korea on Nov. 19, 2016. IMAGE: JUNG YEON-JE-POOL/

President Park is accused of more than a dozen corruption-related offences. Critics say the scandals, which have brought millions onto the streets, expose deep divisions in Korean society. Hyun Lee is a member of the Solidarity Committee for Democracy and Peace in Korea. Hyun Lee speaks with Redeye host James Mainguy.

Tags:
corporations Corruption business Japan Asia South Korea impeachment labour unions US interference

