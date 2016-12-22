Home
Last chance to give input to federal environmental assessment review

By Redeye Collective
| December 22, 2016

Show Notes:

Federal EA review

The federal government launched a wide-ranging review of its environmental assessment (EA) process in June 2016. It's wrapping up soon but there still time to make your views known. Katherine Zmuda is a graduate student at Simon Fraser University. She wrote the Sierra Club sumission to the federal EA review expert panel. Katherine Zmuda speaks with Redeye host Lorraine Chisholm.

