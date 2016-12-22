Last chance to give input to federal environmental assessment review

Artist: Redeye Collective Title: Last chance to give input to federal EA review Album: Redeye: Vancouver Cooperative Radio Year: 2016 Genre: Public Affairs Length: 0:09:32 minutes (8.74 MB) Format: 44.1kHz, 128Kbps

Show Notes:

The federal government launched a wide-ranging review of its environmental assessment (EA) process in June 2016. It's wrapping up soon but there still time to make your views known. Katherine Zmuda is a graduate student at Simon Fraser University. She wrote the Sierra Club sumission to the federal EA review expert panel. Katherine Zmuda speaks with Redeye host Lorraine Chisholm.

