Home
Redeye

Redeye

Putting a climate lens on infrastructure spending

By Redeye Collective
| December 26, 2016

Podcast




Artist: Redeye Collective
Title: Putting a climate lens on infrastructure spending
Album: Redeye: Vancouver Cooperative Radio
Year: 2016
Genre: Public Affairs
Length: 0:11:43 minutes (10.74 MB)
Format: 44.1kHz, 128Kbps

Show Notes:

Putting a climate lens on infrastructure spending

The Liberal government passed a private member's bill giving funding priority to green infrastructure projects. Eric Doherty say this could mean tens of billions of dollars more for public transit. Eric Doherty is a Victoria-based transportation planner consultant. He speaks with Redeye host Esther Hsieh.

Check out our website for more information about Redeye.

Find us on Facebook and like our page for regular updates. 

Like this podcast? rabble is reader-supported journalism.

Tags:
transit transportation infrastructure railways highways light rail federal spending airports

Comments

We welcome your comments! rabble.ca embraces a pro-human rights, pro-feminist, anti-racist, queer-positive, anti-imperialist and pro-labour stance, and encourages discussions which develop progressive thought. Our full comment policy can be found here. Learn more about Disqus on rabble.ca and your privacy here. Please keep in mind:

Do

  • Tell the truth and avoid rumours.
  • Add context and background.
  • Report typos and logical fallacies.
  • Be respectful.
  • Respect copyright - link to articles.
  • Stay focused. Bring in-depth commentary to our discussion forum, babble.

Don't

  • Use oppressive/offensive language.
  • Libel or defame.
  • Bully or troll.
  • Post spam.
  • Engage trolls. Flag suspect activity instead.