Putting a climate lens on infrastructure spending

Year: 2016

Show Notes:

The Liberal government passed a private member's bill giving funding priority to green infrastructure projects. Eric Doherty say this could mean tens of billions of dollars more for public transit. Eric Doherty is a Victoria-based transportation planner consultant. He speaks with Redeye host Esther Hsieh.

