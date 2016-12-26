Putting a climate lens on infrastructure spending| December 26, 2016
Podcast
- rey-2016-12-26.mp3
Show Notes:
The Liberal government passed a private member's bill giving funding priority to green infrastructure projects. Eric Doherty say this could mean tens of billions of dollars more for public transit. Eric Doherty is a Victoria-based transportation planner consultant. He speaks with Redeye host Esther Hsieh.
