The transformation of Canada's media landscape

Artist: Redeye Collective Title: The transformation of Canada's media landscape Album: Redeye: Vancouver Cooperative Radio Year: 2016

Show Notes:

Ian Gill, a former editor at the Vancouver Sun, and Marc Edge, journalism educator and media critic, address the present and future state of Canadian media in talks recorded in Vancouver on Nov 29. The talks are introduced by Redeye host Lorraine Chisholm.

Marc Edge is the author of The News We Deserve: The Transformation of Canada's Media Landscape.

Ian Gill's new book is No News is Bad News: Canada's Media Collapse and What Comes Next.

