Washington Post creating propaganda, not exposing it

Podcast



play

pause

stop

min volume

max volume rey-2016-12-21a.mp3

Artist: Redeye Collective Title: Washington Post creating propaganda, not exposing it Album: Redeye: Vancouver Cooperative Radio Year: 2016 Genre: Public Affairs Length: 0:17:06 minutes (15.66 MB) Format: 44.1kHz, 128Kbps

Show Notes:

An article in the Washington Post on November 4 claimed to present evidence of Russian propaganda in the form of the website Prop-or-Not. Veteran reporter Dave Lindorff calls the article sloppy journalism. Dave Lindorff speaks with Redeye host James Mainguy.

Check out our website for more information about Redeye.

Find us on Facebook and like our page for regular updates.

Like this podcast? rabble is reader-supported journalism.