Washington Post creating propaganda, not exposing it| December 21, 2016
Podcast
- rey-2016-12-21a.mp3
Show Notes:
An article in the Washington Post on November 4 claimed to present evidence of Russian propaganda in the form of the website Prop-or-Not. Veteran reporter Dave Lindorff calls the article sloppy journalism. Dave Lindorff speaks with Redeye host James Mainguy.
