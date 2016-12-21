Home
Washington Post creating propaganda, not exposing it

By Redeye Collective
| December 21, 2016

Podcast




Artist: Redeye Collective
Album: Redeye: Vancouver Cooperative Radio
Year: 2016
Genre: Public Affairs
Length: 0:17:06 minutes (15.66 MB)
Format: 44.1kHz, 128Kbps

Show Notes:

Photograph by Denis Sinyakov / AFP / Getty

An article in the Washington Post on November 4 claimed to present evidence of Russian propaganda in the form of the website Prop-or-Not. Veteran reporter Dave Lindorff calls the article sloppy journalism. Dave Lindorff speaks with Redeye host James Mainguy.

US election independent media propaganda russians Washington Post Fake News interference Prop-or-Not

