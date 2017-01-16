Canada is wasting billions of dollars a year on prescription drugs| January 16, 2017
Podcast
- rey-2016-01-16.mp3
Show Notes:
A national pharmacare program would save the health care system billions and improve the health of the one in 10 Canadians who can't afford the medication they are prescribed. A new report commissioned by the Canadian Federation of Nurses Unions (CNFU) says we need to start planning for a national program now. Linda Silas is president of the CFNU. She speaks with Redeye host James Mainguy.
Check out our website for more information about Redeye.
Find us on Facebook and like our page for regular updates.
Like this podcast? rabble is reader/listener supported journalism.
Image: Wikimedia Commons/Tom Varco
Comments
Do
Don't