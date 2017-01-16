Home
Canada is wasting billions of dollars a year on prescription drugs

By Redeye Collective
January 16, 2017

Podcast




Show Notes:

Image: Wikimedia Commons/Tom Varco

A national pharmacare program would save the health care system billions and improve the health of the one in 10 Canadians who can't afford the medication they are prescribed. A new report commissioned by the Canadian Federation of Nurses Unions (CNFU) says we need to start planning for a national program now. Linda Silas is president of the CFNU. She speaks with Redeye host James Mainguy.

