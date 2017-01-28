Home
Redeye

Redeye

The civil war in Syria: A case study in propaganda

By Redeye Collective
| January 28, 2017

Podcast




Artist: Redeye Collective
Title: Civil war in Syria: A case study in propaganda
Album: Redeye: Vancouver Cooperative Radio
Year: 2017
Genre: Public Affairs
Length: 0:17:27 minutes (15.98 MB)
Format: 44.1kHz, 128Kbps

Show Notes:

A West Aleppo REAL Syria Civil Defence unit pictured in August 2016 (Photo: Vanessa Beeley)

The story we are told about the civil war in Syria is that it's a fight for freedom and democracy against a brutal dictator. Journalist Rick Sterling says this narrative is based on lies and fraud. Despite this, it has been widely propagated by the Western media, including such venerable alternative news sources as Democracy Now. Rick Sterling speaks with Redeye host James Mainguy.

Check out our website for more information about Redeye.

Find us on Facebook and like our page for regular updates. 

Like this podcast? rabble is reader-supported journalism.

Tags:
Russia civil war democracy now Syria Al Qaeda Assad aleppo ISIS White Helmets freedom fighters arms funding

Comments

We welcome your comments! rabble.ca embraces a pro-human rights, pro-feminist, anti-racist, queer-positive, anti-imperialist and pro-labour stance, and encourages discussions which develop progressive thought. Our full comment policy can be found here. Learn more about Disqus on rabble.ca and your privacy here. Please keep in mind:

Do

  • Tell the truth and avoid rumours.
  • Add context and background.
  • Report typos and logical fallacies.
  • Be respectful.
  • Respect copyright - link to articles.
  • Stay focused. Bring in-depth commentary to our discussion forum, babble.

Don't

  • Use oppressive/offensive language.
  • Libel or defame.
  • Bully or troll.
  • Post spam.
  • Engage trolls. Flag suspect activity instead.