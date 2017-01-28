The civil war in Syria: A case study in propaganda| January 28, 2017
Podcast
- rey-2017-01-28.mp3
Show Notes:
The story we are told about the civil war in Syria is that it's a fight for freedom and democracy against a brutal dictator. Journalist Rick Sterling says this narrative is based on lies and fraud. Despite this, it has been widely propagated by the Western media, including such venerable alternative news sources as Democracy Now. Rick Sterling speaks with Redeye host James Mainguy.
Check out our website for more information about Redeye.
Find us on Facebook and like our page for regular updates.
Like this podcast? rabble is reader-supported journalism.
Comments
Do
Don't