The civil war in Syria: A case study in propaganda

Artist: Redeye Collective Title: Civil war in Syria: A case study in propaganda Album: Redeye: Vancouver Cooperative Radio Year: 2017 Genre: Public Affairs Length: 0:17:27 minutes (15.98 MB) Format: 44.1kHz, 128Kbps

Show Notes:

The story we are told about the civil war in Syria is that it's a fight for freedom and democracy against a brutal dictator. Journalist Rick Sterling says this narrative is based on lies and fraud. Despite this, it has been widely propagated by the Western media, including such venerable alternative news sources as Democracy Now. Rick Sterling speaks with Redeye host James Mainguy.

