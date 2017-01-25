Community-owned wind project folds after Saskatchewan gives go ahead to natural gas plant

Show Notes:

Dozens of anti-wind organizations have sprung up following the imposition of large-scale renewable projects on rural communities. Community-owned power projects could turn that opposition around but they need the support of provincial governments. Saskatchewan just took a step in the wrong direction. James Wilt is a Winnipeg-based freelance journalist who frequently writes for DeSmog Canada and Vice Canada. He speaks with Redeye host Esther Hsieh.

