Epidemic of overdose deaths legacy of 10 years of anti-harm reduction

Podcast



play

pause

stop

min volume

max volume rey-2017-01-12.mp3

Artist: Redeye Collective Title: Epidemic of overdose deaths legacy of 10 years of anti-harm reduction Album: Redeye: Vancouver Cooperative Radio Year: 2017 Genre: Public Affairs Length: 0:14:21 minutes (13.15 MB) Format: 44.1kHz, 128Kbps

Show Notes:

Jordan Westfall says the hundreds of drug overdose deaths are a legacy of Harper's approach. Westfall is someone who formerly used opioid drugs and wrote his master's thesis on overdose prevention. He is president of the Canadian Association of People who Use Drugs. Jordan Westfall spoke with Redeye host Jane Williams about how to prevent more fentanyl-related deaths.

Check out our website for more information about Redeye.

Find us on Facebook and like our page for regular updates.

Like this podcast? rabble is reader/listener supported journalism.

Image: Flickr/Tylor Sherman

