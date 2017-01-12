Home
Redeye

Redeye

Epidemic of overdose deaths legacy of 10 years of anti-harm reduction

By Redeye Collective
| January 12, 2017

Podcast




Artist: Redeye Collective
Title: Epidemic of overdose deaths legacy of 10 years of anti-harm reduction
Album: Redeye: Vancouver Cooperative Radio
Year: 2017
Genre: Public Affairs
Length: 0:14:21 minutes (13.15 MB)
Format: 44.1kHz, 128Kbps

Show Notes:

Image: Flickr/Tylor Sherman

Jordan Westfall says the hundreds of drug overdose deaths are a legacy of Harper's approach. Westfall is someone who formerly used opioid drugs and wrote his master's thesis on overdose prevention. He is president of the Canadian Association of People who Use Drugs. Jordan Westfall spoke with Redeye host Jane Williams about how to prevent more fentanyl-related deaths.

Check out our website for more information about Redeye.

Find us on Facebook and like our page for regular updates. 

Like this podcast? rabble is reader/listener supported journalism.

Image: Flickr/Tylor Sherman

Tags:
british columbia drug addiction decriminalization cocaine Heroin safe injection sites overdose Fentanyl opioid drugs

Comments

We welcome your comments! rabble.ca embraces a pro-human rights, pro-feminist, anti-racist, queer-positive, anti-imperialist and pro-labour stance, and encourages discussions which develop progressive thought. Our full comment policy can be found here. Learn more about Disqus on rabble.ca and your privacy here. Please keep in mind:

Do

  • Tell the truth and avoid rumours.
  • Add context and background.
  • Report typos and logical fallacies.
  • Be respectful.
  • Respect copyright - link to articles.
  • Stay focused. Bring in-depth commentary to our discussion forum, babble.

Don't

  • Use oppressive/offensive language.
  • Libel or defame.
  • Bully or troll.
  • Post spam.
  • Engage trolls. Flag suspect activity instead.