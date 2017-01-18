Home
Vancouver Island old-growth forest almost gone

By Redeye Collective
| January 18, 2017

Podcast




Artist: Redeye Collective
Album: Redeye: Vancouver Cooperative Radio
Year: 2017
Genre: Public Affairs
Length: 0:12:03 minutes (11.04 MB)
Format: 44.1kHz, 128Kbps

Show Notes:

Old growth on Vancouver Island

Ninety per cent of the forests on Vancouver Island have been logged. Now the B.C. Chamber of Commerce and the Union of B.C. Municipalities have joined with environment organizations, First Nations and forestry unions to call for an end to the logging of old growth forests. Torrance Coste is with the Wilderness Committee. He speaks with Redeye host James Mainguy.

Tags:
Climate Change environment First Nations forestry logging species at risk vancouver island old growth raw log exports second growth

