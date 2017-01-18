Vancouver Island old-growth forest almost gone

Artist: Redeye Collective Title: Vancouver Island old-growth forest almost gone Album: Redeye: Vancouver Cooperative Radio Year: 2017 Genre: Public Affairs Length: 0:12:03 minutes (11.04 MB) Format: 44.1kHz, 128Kbps

Show Notes:

Ninety per cent of the forests on Vancouver Island have been logged. Now the B.C. Chamber of Commerce and the Union of B.C. Municipalities have joined with environment organizations, First Nations and forestry unions to call for an end to the logging of old growth forests. Torrance Coste is with the Wilderness Committee. He speaks with Redeye host James Mainguy.

