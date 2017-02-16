Home
B.C. only province in Canada without poverty reduction plan

By Redeye Collective
| February 16, 2017

Show Notes:

Image: Oiluj Samall Zeid

Low welfare rates, minimal childcare support and skyrocketing rents mean B.C. has one of the highest poverty rates in Canada. The B.C. Poverty Reduction is organizing a week of action to raise awareness about the issue in the lead-up to the provincial election in May. Trish Garner is with the B.C. Poverty Reduction Coalition. She speaks with Redeye host James Mainguy.

