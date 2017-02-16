B.C. only province in Canada without poverty reduction plan

Artist: Redeye Collective Title: B.C. only province in Canada without poverty reduction plan Album: Redeye: Vancouver Cooperative Radio Year: 2017 Genre: Public Affairs Length: 0:14:21 minutes (13.14 MB) Format: 44.1kHz, 128Kbps

Show Notes:

Low welfare rates, minimal childcare support and skyrocketing rents mean B.C. has one of the highest poverty rates in Canada. The B.C. Poverty Reduction is organizing a week of action to raise awareness about the issue in the lead-up to the provincial election in May. Trish Garner is with the B.C. Poverty Reduction Coalition. She speaks with Redeye host James Mainguy.

Image: Oiluj Samall Zeid