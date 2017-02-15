Blood of Extraction: Canadian Imperialism in Latin America| February 15, 2017
Podcast
- rey-2017-02-14.mp3
Show Notes:
A new book by Todd Gordon and Jeffery R. Webber examines the increasing presence of Canadian mining companies in Latin America and the environmental and human rights abuses that occur as a result. Todd Gordon is a professor of political science at York University. Todd Gordon speaks with Redeye host James Mainguy.
