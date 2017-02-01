Christy Clark gets $50,000 stipend by fundraising for her own party

Duff Conacher of Democracy Watch says British Columbia's rules on political donations amount to a system of legalized bribery. The province's conflict of interest commissioner doesn't agree. Duff Conacher speaks to Redeye host James Mainguy about how B.C.'s political donation system works.

Image: Flickr/Province of British Columbia