Christy Clark gets $50,000 stipend by fundraising for her own party

By Redeye Collective
| February 1, 2017

Podcast




Artist: Redeye Collective
Title: Christy Clark get 50K stipend by fundraising for her own party
Album: Redeye: Vancouver Cooperative Radio
Year: 2017
Genre: Public Affairs
Length: 0:17:46 minutes (16.28 MB)
Format: 44.1kHz, 128Kbps

Show Notes:

Image: Flickr/Province of British Columbia

Duff Conacher of Democracy Watch says British Columbia's rules on political donations amount to a system of legalized bribery. The province's conflict of interest commissioner doesn't agree. Duff Conacher speaks to Redeye host James Mainguy about how B.C.'s political donation system works.

british columbia Liberal Party conflict of interest christy clark Political Donations $50 000 stipend

