Christy Clark gets $50,000 stipend by fundraising for her own party| February 1, 2017
Podcast
- rey-2017-02-01.mp3
Show Notes:
Duff Conacher of Democracy Watch says British Columbia's rules on political donations amount to a system of legalized bribery. The province's conflict of interest commissioner doesn't agree. Duff Conacher speaks to Redeye host James Mainguy about how B.C.'s political donation system works.
Check out our website for more information about Redeye.
Find us on Facebook and like our page for regular updates.
Like this podcast? rabble is reader/listener supported journalism.
Image: Flickr/Province of British Columbia
Comments
Do
Don't