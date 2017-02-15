Home
A conversation on 'Blood of Extraction: Canadian Imperialism in Latin America'

By Redeye Collective
| February 15, 2017

Artist: Redeye Collective
Title: Blood of Extraction: Canadian Imperialism in Latin America.
Album: Redeye: Vancouver Cooperative Radio
Year: 2017
Genre: Public Affairs
Length: 0:13:50 minutes (12.68 MB)
Format: 44.1kHz, 128Kbps

Show Notes:

Propaganda against Barrick Gold Corp

A new book by Todd Gordon and Jeffery R. Webber examines the increasing presence of Canadian mining companies in Latin America and the environmental and human rights abuses that occur as a result. Todd Gordon is a professor of political science at York University. Todd Gordon speaks with Redeye host James Mainguy.

Image: Wikimedia Commons/Dtarazona

environment corporations canada Latin America human rights imperialism mining resources raw materials

