Native women's multi-generational struggles in Canada

In 1971, Janette Lavelle sued Canada for a part of the 19th-century Indian Act that violated native women's human right to be status Indians. Her daughter Memee shared in activism around that cause and others such as the fight against violence against native women, and she brought her own daughters into the struggle. Dr. Dawn Memee Lavelle-Harvard is past president of the Native Women's Association of Canada and editor of two books on Indigenous mothering. This radio program is excerpted from her 2016 speech to the Motherhood Initiative for Research and Community Involvement.

