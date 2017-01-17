Resistance, to the inauguration and beyond

Artist: Fran Luck Title: rpnWINGS39-16RESISTANCE Album: WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service Year: 2017 Length: 0:29:05 minutes (39.94 MB) Format: 44.1kHz, 192Kbps

Show Notes:

Description: From the series The Joy of Resistance on WBAI community radio, New York City, many voices say (and sing) why and how they have resisted and plan to resist. Original show aired January 8, 2017.

Host(s): Fran Luck, Farah Diaz-Tello

Featured Speakers/Guests: Fran Luck, host and producer of The Joy of Resistance; co-host Farah Diaz-Tello, Reproductive Justice activist-attorney, formerly Sr. Counsel at national Advocates for Pregnant Women, currently Sr. Counsel for Self Induced Abortion Legal Team; Teresa Shook, instigator of the 2017 Women's March; Byllye Avery, founder of the Black Women's Health Imperative, formerly the National Black Women's Health Project, and the Avery Institute for Social Change; women from Texas, Kenya, and Arizona planning to march on January 21; Judy Gorman, Singer/Songwriter, contact: cdbaby.com/JudyGorman ; Stephanie Kolgaard, of National Women's Liberation, an organizer of the Women's Strike; Sunsara Taylor, organizer with refusefascism.org and writer for Revolution Newspaper (revcom.us)



Credits: Produced and edited by Fran Luck, with Farah Diaz-Tello; WINGS series editor, Frieda Werden

Joy of Resistance: Multicultural Feminist Radio airs Sundays, 6-7 p.m. (EST) on WBAI, 99.5 FM in the tri-state area around New York City and streams and is archived at wbai.org

Contact:

Blog: http://joyofresistance.wordpress.com

Twitter: http://twitter.com/joyofresistance

Email: jor@wbai.org



