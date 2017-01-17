Home
WINGS

WINGS

Resistance, to the inauguration and beyond

By Fran Luck
| January 17, 2017

Podcast




Artist: Fran Luck
Title: rpnWINGS39-16RESISTANCE
Album: WINGS: Women's International News Gathering Service
Year: 2017
Length: 0:29:05 minutes (39.94 MB)
Format: 44.1kHz, 192Kbps

Show Notes:

Pink hat demo photo from http://latestnewsheadlines.ddns.net/news/the-womens-mar

Description: From the series The Joy of Resistance on WBAI community radio, New York City, many voices say (and sing) why and how they have resisted and plan to resist. Original show aired January 8, 2017. 

Host(s): Fran Luck, Farah Diaz-Tello

Featured Speakers/Guests: Fran Luck, host and producer of The Joy of Resistance; co-host Farah Diaz-Tello, Reproductive Justice activist-attorney, formerly Sr. Counsel at national Advocates for Pregnant Women, currently Sr. Counsel for Self Induced Abortion Legal Team; Teresa Shook, instigator of the 2017 Women's March; Byllye Avery, founder of the Black Women's Health Imperative, formerly the National Black Women's Health Project, and the Avery Institute for Social Change; women from Texas, Kenya, and Arizona planning to march on January 21; Judy Gorman, Singer/Songwriter, contact: cdbaby.com/JudyGorman ; Stephanie Kolgaard, of National Women's Liberation, an organizer of the Women's Strike; Sunsara Taylor, organizer with refusefascism.org and writer for Revolution Newspaper (revcom.us) 

Credits: Produced and edited by Fran Luck, with Farah Diaz-Tello; WINGS series editor, Frieda Werden

Joy of Resistance: Multicultural Feminist Radio airs Sundays, 6-7 p.m. (EST) on WBAI, 99.5 FM in the tri-state area around New York City and streams and is archived at wbai.org 

Contact:

Blog: http://joyofresistance.wordpress.com
Twitter: http://twitter.com/joyofresistance 
Email: jor@wbai.org

Like this podcast? rabble is reader/listener supported journalism.

Tags:
feminism protest activism usa inauguration anti-fascism

Comments

We welcome your comments! rabble.ca embraces a pro-human rights, pro-feminist, anti-racist, queer-positive, anti-imperialist and pro-labour stance, and encourages discussions which develop progressive thought. Our full comment policy can be found here. Learn more about Disqus on rabble.ca and your privacy here. Please keep in mind:

Do

  • Tell the truth and avoid rumours.
  • Add context and background.
  • Report typos and logical fallacies.
  • Be respectful.
  • Respect copyright - link to articles.
  • Stay focused. Bring in-depth commentary to our discussion forum, babble.

Don't

  • Use oppressive/offensive language.
  • Libel or defame.
  • Bully or troll.
  • Post spam.
  • Engage trolls. Flag suspect activity instead.