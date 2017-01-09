Women leading energy innovation inside the U.S. government

The U.S. military is the world's biggest consumer of energy, and Katherine Hammack has spent six years working to make it more energy-efficient. In another part of the U.S. government, Ellen Williams is building bridges between energy ideas and their manifestation on the market. She tells about that and offers advice for women on moving up in the energy field.

Guests: Katherine Hammack was appointed Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installations, Energy and Environment (ASA IE&E) by President Obama in 2010. She is the primary advisor to the Secretary of the Army and Chief of Staff of the Army on all Army matters related to Installation policy, oversight, and coordination of energy security and management. Ellen Williams, former scientific director of British Petroleum, has served since 2015 as Director of the U.S. Department of Energy's Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E). She oversees projects funding for startup research and team-building for new energy technologies.



