What do you hope Trudeau said to Trump during their diplomatic tête-à-tête?

Well, they shook hands. We know that much.

Such is the diminished state of politics that because Donald Trump shakes hands like a maniac, if Justin Trudeau comes away looking only slightly constipated, our mainstream presses bray like Canada scored a major coup. But, there was important policy to discuss too, you know. Like the Liberals' bill that will cede sovereignty to U.S. border officials.

There sure was a lot on offer. Fascists like Steve Bannon in the White House; Muslim bans; walls between the U.S. and our NAFTA trading partner Mexico; general incompetence; wars in the Middle East; and so on. Oh yeah: and softwood lumber, amirite?

We assume that our PM Mr. Woke, warrior of human rights and freedom, said something like: "Your xenophobic and autocratic regime is a danger to democracy and world peace and Canada will do everything we can to ensure your darkest desires are thwarted in solidarity with all the vulnerable and marginalized peoples your evil policies target." But until we get a direct quote, which piece of his mind do you hope Trudeau gave Trump?