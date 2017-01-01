What should be the first focus of the Canadian left for 2017?

Now that the world's most ambitious and depressing performance art piece has concluded (titled "Dumpster Fire, 2016: A Tragedy in 12 Parts"), it's time to roll up our sleeves. Federal Parliament reconvenes in just about four weeks and we have some work to do if we want to stave off a tide of right-wing populism.

Will Keystone XL come back to give Kinder Morgan activists something to do on weekends? Will anyone actually hold Justin Trudeau to account to keep his promise to reform the electoral system? Will the Conservatives finally answer that age-old question, who is more despicable? Kellie Leitch, Chris Alexander or Kevin O'Leary?

There's a lot to keep us busy as 2017 kicks off. What's most important?