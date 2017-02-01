What will be the worst consequence of Trudeau's broken promise on electoral reform?

After months of delay, cynical maneuvering and two female cabinet ministers tossed under the Liberal bus of "Real Change," Justin Trudeau finally told the ministry of democratic institutions that "changing the electoral system will not be in your mandate." Surprise!

Karl Nerenberg calls this shameless about-face "a gift to the right." He's not wrong. Greg Squires says that this betrayal of the soft left-wing voters that delivered Trudeau his majority has already cost him re-election in 2019.

Of course, there's even worse potential fallout. Proponents of electoral reform must feel like the chance for change at the federal level has slipped back another generation. The desire for change and resistance to Harper-era cynicism so prominent in 2015 has been ruthlessly squashed by those who most profited from it. What will be the worst outcome of Trudeau's broken promise?