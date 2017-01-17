Home

WATCH: Art Manuel on the struggle for Indigenous rights and sovereignty

By
Democracy Now!
| January 17, 2017

Arthur Manuel (1951 – January 11, 2017) was a First Nations political leader in Canada. He was four times elected chief (1995–2003) and three times elected chair of the Shuswap Nation Tribal Council (1997–2003). During this period, he served as spokesperson of the Interior Alliance of B.C. Indigenous nations and he was at the forefront of the Indigenous logging initiative. He also co-chaired the Assembly of First Nations Delgamuukw Implementation Strategic Committee (DISC) that was mandated to develop a national strategy to compel the federal government to respect the historic Supreme Court decision on Aboriginal title and rights. Since 2003, he served as spokesperson for the Indigenous Network on Economies and Trade (INET), a network of Indigenous nations working on the international level to achieve recognition of Aboriginal title and rights.

In this video excerpt from 2010, Art Manuel speaks with Democracy Now! journalist Amy Goodman about the struggle for Indigenous rights and sovereignty in the context of the G20 summit.

embedded_video

Indigenous rights Indigenous Sovereignty land defence anti-colonialism Art Manuel

