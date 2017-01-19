Home

Not Rex: The coming dark age of Trump

By
Humberto DaSilva
| January 19, 2017

Not Rex delivers an alternative poem in the epic style on the coming dark age of Trump.

embedded_video

This video can be found at YouTube
Tags:
U.S. politics U.S. presidency racial injustice Gender Justice Donald Trump

Comments

We welcome your comments! rabble.ca embraces a pro-human rights, pro-feminist, anti-racist, queer-positive, anti-imperialist and pro-labour stance, and encourages discussions which develop progressive thought. Our full comment policy can be found here. Learn more about Disqus on rabble.ca and your privacy here. Please keep in mind:

Do

  • Tell the truth and avoid rumours.
  • Add context and background.
  • Report typos and logical fallacies.
  • Be respectful.
  • Respect copyright - link to articles.
  • Stay focused. Bring in-depth commentary to our discussion forum, babble.

Don't

  • Use oppressive/offensive language.
  • Libel or defame.
  • Bully or troll.
  • Post spam.
  • Engage trolls. Flag suspect activity instead.