The Canadian Delegation: the story of 1989

In 1989 a group of young Canadians traveled to North Korea to participate in the 13th World Festival of Youth and Students. The festival in Pyongyang represented the largest gathering of foreigners on North Korean soil since the Korean war. The Canadian Delegation is a documentary film that tells the story about how a group of activists from the Canadian arts, student, LGBTQ, and indigenous movements struggled to make sense of their political commitments with the collapse of Soviet Union in 1989. Overall, the film is a personal story and history of the Left in Canada, and how the student leaders of one generation recommitted themselves to important political struggles after experiencing in quick succession the end of the cold war, the Chinese massacre of students in Tiananmen Square, the OKA crisis, and the rise of the HIV-AIDs pandemic.

Thank you for reading this story...

More people are reading rabble.ca than ever and unlike many news organizations, we have never put up a paywall – at rabble we’ve always believed in making our reporting and analysis free to all. But media isn’t free to produce. rabble’s total budget is likely less than what big corporate media spend on photocopying (we kid you not!) and we do not have any major foundation, sponsor or angel investor. Our only supporters are people and organizations -- like you. This is why we need your help.

If everyone who visits rabble and likes it chipped in a couple of dollars per month, our future would be much more secure and we could do much more: like the things our readers tell us they want to see more of: more staff reporters and more work to complete the upgrade of our website.

We’re asking if you could make a donation, right now, to set rabble on solid footing in 2017.

Make a donation.Become a monthly supporter.