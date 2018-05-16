WATCH: Canadians sailing for the right to a just future for Palestine

On Tuesday May 15, the Canadian Boat to Gaza campaign hosted its very first livestream videocast to mark Nakba Day, the commemoration of The Catastrophe, as the 1948 ethnic cleansing of Palestine is called in Arabic. Peace activist and retired U.S. Colonel Ann Wright and former NDP MP Libby Davies joined the special live event to discuss recent events in Gaza and the current Freedom Flotilla mission to challenge and break the illegal blockade of Gaza. They also introduced some of the participants from Canada who will be getting on board the Freedom Flotilla mission this year, sailing for the Right to a Just future for Palestine.

A retired U.S. Army Colonel and career diplomat, Ann Wright resigned her State Department post in protest of the U.S. invasion of Iraq, and has devoted herself to grassroots peace initiatives ever since. She has been part in the Freedom Flotilla Coalition since the beginning, including being leader on the Women's Boat to Gaza in 2016 and she is also active in advocating for Rohingya refugees and in the women-led movement for the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

Former NDP member of Parliament and former Vancouver City Councillor Libby Davies visited Gaza in 2009 as part of a Canadian parliamentary delegation. She is a longtime supporter of Palestinian human rights.

The Freedom Flotilla sails again to stand with the Palestinians of Gaza, as they demand their freedom of movement and their right to a just future in their land. But they can only do it with your generous support. The campaign needs your support to pay their share of the boat that the Freedom Flotilla is sailing against the blockade of Gaza and for a the Right to a Just Future for Palestine. Make out cheques or money orders to "Turtle Island Humanitarian Aid" and send them to:

Canadian Boat to Gaza

PO Box 1950, London Stn. B

London, Ontario N6A 5J4

CANADA

(Note: like many of their sister organizations, they would prefer to move away from dependence on PayPal for online donations. At this point, they can accept e-Interac transfers from Canadian bank accounts, and hope to announce other electronic payment methods soon. Please email if you have questions about this). Some, especially those who can benefit from a charitable tax receipt in the U.S., may wish to donate through the U.S. Boat to Gaza page, here.

In other parts of the world, please consider donating through one our other partner campaigns in the Freedom Flotilla.

Whether you can donate financially or not, please help spread the word about the campaign:

share their messages with your family, friends and/or work colleagues and encourage them to join the Freedom Flotilla mailing list;

send an endorsement message from your association, union, congregation or political party;

organize and attend events to raise funds and awareness for their campaign;

join a Freedom Flotilla campaign near you and encourage others to do so;

follow the Freedom Flotilla on the web, Facebook, Twitter (see below), and (new!) Instagram, and share their posts widely.

Twitter: @CanadaBoatGaza @GazaFFlotilla

www.facebook.com/CanadaBoatGaza

www.facebook.com/BateauCanadienGaza

www.facebook.com/FreedomFlotillaCoalition

Together, we can help end the blockade!

Chip in to keep stories like these coming.