Climate Justice Convergence Conference

We live in a time of incredible danger and possibility. The world’s best scientists say we must make drastic changes or face irreversible and terrible consequences. Meanwhile many so-called world leaders either deny climate change outright or champion themselves as “Climate Leaders” while buying dirty Tar Sands pipelines.

However, in the face of this growing crisis new movements across the world have sprung up in defence of people and the planet.

Standing Rock showed the incredible potential of Indigenous-led resistance to resource extraction mega-projects, while locally the Trans Mountain Pipeline Expansion has been stalled due to a decade of persistent organizing. Greta Thunberg and her Student Strike has helped ignite a growing movement of young people demanding climate justice, while Extinction Rebellion captured international headlines with a week of mass civil disobedience. The idea of a Green New Deal have captivated many, while the slogan of “System Change Not Climate Change” has emerged as a rallying cry the world over.

How do we put all this dynamism together to be more united and effective in saving the planet? Join Climate Convergence as we come together to begin to tackle some of the most important discussions about the past, present and future of the climate justice movement!

Join us as we explore three topics crucial to the Climate Justice Movement:

1. “What Do You Mean System Change Not Climate Change?”

Feature Presentation by David Barsamian founder and director of Alternative Radio. He is also the author of over 25 books, including interview collections with Arundhati Roy, Noam Chomsky, Howard Zinn, Tariq Ali, and Edward Said. David will explain how and why capitalism created the current crisis, and what we change to create a a just and sustainable future.

2. “The Climate Justice Movement - How Far We Have Come”

We need to reflect on our journey as a movement to make sure we are prepared for the future. This session will address the global and local Climate Justice movements and go into our challenges and victories.

3. “Climate Convergence: Our Struggle, Our Perspective”

Join us as we discuss the evolution of Climate Convergence as a grassroots climate justice coalition, and strategize how to be more dynamic and effective in these crucial times.

Find out more: http://www.climateconvergence.ca