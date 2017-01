The Avie Bennett Chair in Canadian Literature Presents:

Literature Matters

Featuring

Karen Solie: "On Folly: Poetry and Mistakes"

and Esi Edugyan: "The Wrong Door: The Responsibilities of Fiction in a Post-Truth World."

Followed by an interview with the two authors with Smaro Kamboureli.

Register for your free ticket here: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/literature-matters-karen-solie-esi-edugyan-tickets-30493905091?aff=efbevent