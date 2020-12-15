Who do you believe are the rabble rousers to watch in 2021? Take our survey!

This year has been unlike any other in recent memory. 2020 has been full of collective tragedy, pain and daunting challenges. The COVID-19 pandemic has reshaped much of what has been taken for granted by many, from our own health, to how we interact with one another, to the economy. Black and Indigenous people dying at the hands of police (often during "wellness checks") in Canada served as a brutal reminder of just how far the racial justice movement still needs to go.

Yet, amidst the shared grief of this year, social movements have been a force. New forms of resistance and organizing have emerged, driven by activists who have found renewed purpose, or joined in the movement for the first time.

The rabble.ca Lynn Williams Activist Toolkit works to amplify the work of activists across Canada -- those who demonstrate the same commitment to social justice as its namesake, labour and social justice organizer, Lynn Williams. rabble.ca was created by progressive journalists and activists. We understand that activism requires amplifiers to help build movements and create change -- that is why we founded the Activist Toolkit as a core element of our non-profit journalism.

Over the past months, we've amplified the work of the CareMongering movement as it grew from its roots in Toronto into a global phenomenon; the Black Lives Matter and #DefundthePolice movement; and the continued fight by the Wet'suwet'en First Nation against the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline. As we ring in 2021, we want to deepen our efforts to share the work of activists across Canada. There are so many amazing activists and organizations that our audience needs to learn about -- and so we are turning to you, our community, for help.

We want to hear from you. What are the organizations that inspire you? Who are the activists leading progressive change? Who are the rabble rousers to watch in 2021?

Please use this form to nominate activists who have made a difference, and whose work you think rabble should be covering. To celebrate the amazing work these activists achieved in 2020, and to energize their efforts to build forward in 2021, we'll be highlighting the individuals and organizations you select at the beginning of the new year.

In 2021 and beyond, we want to continue to support the movements that make Canada and our planet a better place.

Please take our survey, and let us know who you think the rabble rousers to watch in 2021 should be. The survey is open until midnight, December 31. As a special thank you, we've partnered with Lorimer publishing to give away 50 digital copies of Evelyn L. Forget's book, Basic Income for Canadians. All survey participants will entered into a draw to win a copy in the new year.

Maya Bhullar, Activist Toolkit Coordinator

Kim Elliott, Publisher