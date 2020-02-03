Ways to support Ontario's teachers

We need to stand firm so the Ford government doesn't shortchange our kids' future. Share any other tools which may be helpful for allies as the teachers.

"'We are dealing with a debate on two different planes,' he says. If the government proposed raising class sizes in high school in order to spend more to provide a wider range of supports for students, that would be a sound argument for improving education, says Bennett. 'But simply taking the billion they are claiming they are going to save and putting it outside of education … that is another matter.'"

The Doug Ford government has been spending a lot of money to spread disinformation about its education agenda and education spending. The government has miscalculated costs when it suited them and lied about the changes they are making. Despite crying "poor," the government is willing to bribe parents in areas impacted by strikes by subsidizing childcare costs. So here are some facts to share with people repeating the Ford administration's misinformation and things you can do to support the teachers.

