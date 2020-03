How caremongerers are winning and how to help them

Remember the Shock Doctrine. Naomi Klein has been reminding us of her writing and research on how shocks, like the COVID-19 outbreak, are used as a pretext to privatize public services and in service of the interests of crony capitalists. Watch this great video from The Intercept in which Klein summarizes her work and predictions. David Climenhaga has been tirelessly covering how Jason Kenney is using this crisis as yet another excuse to do exactly what Klein describes. As the dust settles, across Canada we will see similar efforts to use COVID-19 as yet another excuse to undermine the public interest. Use the momentum we are building by caring to stand up and make Canada stronger instead of letting fear make it weaker.

In every crisis, the worst and the best of people comes out. If you want to help, while continuing to practise social distancing and working to "flatten the curve," here are some tools to join the helpers. Please share others tools if you have them.

