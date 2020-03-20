All workers deserve to live with dignity in the midst of the Coronavirus

Earlier in March, Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu predicted between 30 and 70 per cent of the population could contract COVID-19. To "flatten the curve," workers across the country have been told to stay home. As the effects of coronavirus unfold, it's clear neither the provincial nor the federal governments were in the least prepared for fallout from millions of workers losing income and jobs. There was also no plan for low-income workers who have no choice but go to work sick in order to pay their bills.

March 18, the federal government announced a multi-billion dollar care benefits plan specifically for workers who don't qualify for EI or paid sick-leave. However, this package inadequately addresses the financial and psychological impacts on society's most marginalized and vulnerable workers.

"We need to make it easier for workers to get EI by reducing the eligibility requirement to 360 hours. This is vital for the vast numbers of workers in precarious, part-time and contract work across Canada," said Pam Frache, coordinator of the campaign group Fight for $15 and Fairness.

The advocacy group recognizes all workers, including migrant and undocumented workers, urgently need income supports in order to be able to follow the advice of health workers and weather the consequences of job losses and interruptions in earnings as a direct or indirect result of COVID-19.

Frache acknowledges the federal government's new Emergency Care Benefit sounds promising. However, if it is administered along the lines of EI, providing only a portion of previous wages, it will be meaningless for the workers who need it most. According to Frache, "Providing only 55 per cent of a minimum wage is a disaster."

The federal government's Emergency Care Benefit is intended for workers who must stay home due to illness, self-isolation or to look after children. The Fight for $15 and Fairness and the Workers' Action Centre are calling on the federal government to ensure a weekly minimum payment of $573 for all financial support programs during the pandemic, whether administered through EI regular and special benefits, the Emergency Care Benefit or the yet-to-be released COVID-19 Emergency Support Benefit for workers who can't access EI. $573 is the maximum weekly benefit under current EI rules.

Since the most vulnerable workers live paycheque-to-paycheque and can't afford to lose a day's pay, let alone a week's pay, advocates are calling on the federal government to waive the one-week waiting period for all EI regular special benefits. Currently, the waiving of the one-week waiting period applies only to those told to self-quarantine or who have COVID-19 and not for any other benefits.

"Our centre is also being inundated with phone calls from workers who are saying they can't get through on the EI hotline," said Deena Ladd, executive director of the Workers’ Action Centre. "This reflects chronic understaffing of our EI system. We need a dramatic increase in EI staff -- and we urgently need information to be made available in multiple languages online and over the phone."