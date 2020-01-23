rabble.ca was born out of protest and will continue to support activism across Canada

Dear rabble readers,



rabble.ca was born out of protest nearly 19 years ago to address the media bias we saw in the coverage of activism. Since then, we have been allies of social activists and progressives. We don't just talk the talk. We walk the walk. Our bloggers, writers and podcasters at rabble.ca are often out on the frontlines, organizing the marches and doing the work.



In the past decade, the Canadian right-wing media have gained momentum. As progressives, we need ways to coordinate our work so that our vision of Canada flourishes. One concrete way we promote this at rabble is through the Lynn Williams Activist Toolkit. Lynn Williams is remembered as a strong union leader, but he was also a strong supporter of social activism. He wanted to build ways for activists to work together more effectively. The toolkit continues to develop new ways to amplify what organizers are doing, and to share, discuss and create tools for organizing from the ground up.



Just like social activism, we need a wide network of community support to keep the activist toolkit running. Are you among them?

As the coordinator of the Lynn Williams Activist Toolkit, I love getting tools from the rabble.ca community and receving input about how to use the toolkit. I also reach out to activists working on issues that are important to our community. For example, we worked with activists organizing against the surge of islamophobia in Canada for our #stophate series. We reached out to Ontario activists organizing against the regressive policies and social cuts of the Doug Ford government in the #ontariofightback series, and we continue to work with the student climate strike movement, amplifying their national actions in the spring and fall of 2019.



We believe these movements are well set to grow even more this year. But to continue this type of work, we need you. Can you chip in to the activist toolkit, so that we can continue to tell these stories and provide tools to support activism?

The activist toolkit is full of great resources developed by activists across sectors and issues, and the toolkit makes it easy to keep this knowledge at your fingertips. One new frontier is online activism, and people are constantly struggling to make their time online have more of an impact. To this end, the activist toolkit put together advice on ways to be more effective on social media and a reading list of activist books, something we all need as we are inundated with information from all directions.



As we take on another year supporting the work of local activists and groups organizing across Canada, can you chip in to support the activist toolkit?



In Solidarity,



Maya Bhullar, activist toolkit coordinator



Image: John Englart/Flickr