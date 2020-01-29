Dear rabble readers,
It's 2020, and if its shocking urgency has told us anything so far, it's that things are not going to magically get better -- as has always been the lesson of history. We have to do it ourselves. And thanks to the type of prowess that sites such as rabble.ca bring, delivering stories of activism to the masses, I think we can do it together.
We have been witness to amazing coalitions forming over the past year, as climate voices joined together to create the inaugural youth-organized climate strike, the struggle for a Green New Deal and continued decolonization efforts -- most recently with the fight to support the Wet'suwet'en hereditary leaders blocking construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline project on their traditional territories. This is significant.
Social movements and their representation in the media were the impetus for rabble's formation, and why I am happy to be a contributor at this pivotal moment in their history (they are entering their 20th year this April!). Will you join me?
We have our work cut out for us this year, and we have to stay vigilant, but also careful, to not fall victim to the climate grief, nihilism and exhaustion that plagues so many people struggling for a better world.
Fortunately, at rabble you can come not only to read the stories from the frontlines of change, but also to connect with like-minded readers across the country, listen to interviews and live coverage of various views and see what kinds of events are going on to support and connect with.
It's an online hub for people who care about alternative points of view.
So while it's a big year ahead, I'm happy we have rabble here to hold space for the many social movements and stories that need to be told, not reflected in the mainstream media.
Can you sign up to support them?
In Solidarity,
Brent Patterson
Brent Patterson is the executive director of Peace Brigades International-Canada.
P.S. New monthly donors of $5 or more will receive a copy of Donald Gutstein's The Big Stall: How Big Oil and Think Tanks are Blocking Action on Climate Change in Canada. And if you can support rabble.ca at $8/month or more, you can get a copy of either Linda McQuaig's new book, The Sport and Prey of Capitalists: How the Rich are Stealing Canada's Public Wealth, or one of a limited number of signed copies of Libby Davies' Outside In: A Political Memoir.
Image: Pxfuel
Thank you for reading this story…
More people are reading rabble.ca than ever and unlike many news organizations, we have never put up a paywall – at rabble we’ve always believed in making our reporting and analysis free to all, while striving to make it sustainable as well. Media isn’t free to produce. rabble’s total budget is likely less than what big corporate media spend on photocopying (we kid you not!) and we do not have any major foundation, sponsor or angel investor. Our main supporters are people and organizations -- like you. This is why we need your help. You are what keep us sustainable.
rabble.ca has staked its existence on you. We live or die on community support -- your support! We get hundreds of thousands of visitors and we believe in them. We believe in you. We believe people will put in what they can for the greater good. We call that sustainable.
So what is the easy answer for us? Depend on a community of visitors who care passionately about media that amplifies the voices of people struggling for change and justice. It really is that simple. When the people who visit rabble care enough to contribute a bit then it works for everyone.
And so we’re asking you if you could make a donation, right now, to help us carry forward on our mission. Make a donation today.
Comments
Do
Don't