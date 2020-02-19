rabble takes on Ottawa: chip in to tune in tonight

Dear rabble readers,
We are getting great feedback on our webinar series rabble gets reel on Ottawa with parliamentary reporter Karl Nerenberg. These webinars and other online discussions continue to reflect rabble.ca's work to share stories and insights important to activist communities.
We need your help to keep these unique online discussions coming. We need to reach $2,500/month to support the webinars and the work award-winning reporter Karl Nerenberg does to bring progressive perspectives and analysis to you. You can support independent reporting from Parliament Hill and guarantee yourself a spot in the webinars by chipping in as little as $1/month!
Our next webinar is scheduled for Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. EST! We'll take on current affairs such as the Wet'suwet'en, and the upcoming federal budget. We are pleased to announce that MP Leah Gazan will again join as a special guest, along with the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives' senior economist David Macdonald.
So you don't miss out on your exclusive invite to this webinar, sign up now to support Karl and keep him on the Hill. Just $1/month and you can join in all of our special discussions with commentators and contributors.
**There is still time! Sign up now, to get your special invite to tonight's event sent right to your inbox!**
If you are a monthly donor but have not received an invitation, please email [email protected] and we'll ensure you receive one.
Thank you for being part of the rabble community. May we continue to bring about media democracy with your support!
In solidarity,
Kim Elliott
publisher, rabble.ca
Thank you for reading this story…
More people are reading rabble.ca than ever and unlike many news organizations, we have never put up a paywall – at rabble we’ve always believed in making our reporting and analysis free to all, while striving to make it sustainable as well. Media isn’t free to produce. rabble’s total budget is likely less than what big corporate media spend on photocopying (we kid you not!) and we do not have any major foundation, sponsor or angel investor. Our main supporters are people and organizations -- like you. This is why we need your help. You are what keep us sustainable.
rabble.ca has staked its existence on you. We live or die on community support -- your support! We get hundreds of thousands of visitors and we believe in them. We believe in you. We believe people will put in what they can for the greater good. We call that sustainable.
So what is the easy answer for us? Depend on a community of visitors who care passionately about media that amplifies the voices of people struggling for change and justice. It really is that simple. When the people who visit rabble care enough to contribute a bit then it works for everyone.
And so we’re asking you if you could make a donation, right now, to help us carry forward on our mission. Make a donation today.
