rabble's deep-rooted commitment to the labour movement

Dear rabble readers,

Nearly 19 years ago, rabble.ca was created through a strategic alliance between the labour movement, social activists and journalists who were concerned about the growing pro-corporate focus of an increasingly concentrated media. People working to defend the rights of workers, to protect the environment and to promote human rights locked arms together and built a media outlet that provided "news for the rest of us." Today, there are other websites where you can get some news, but none of them have the same deep-rooted commitment to the labour movement that rabble.ca has nurtured for nearly two decades. Your support makes it happen.

Across Canada, conservative and neoliberal governments have built electoral power and shut down real voices for change. In times like these, people all across Canada turn to rabble first, for up-to-date news on workers' struggles all over the country. But rabble cannot keep growing without your support.

For seven years and counting, rabble has been host to a labour beat reporter, embracing space for this position when no one else has. rabble.ca may in fact be the only outlet in Canada to offer a labour-only beat -- covering big stories every week for the labour movement. This past year, rabble labour reporter Zaid Noorsumar brought important light to labour struggles, such as home care workers in Ontario, justice for janitors and barriers affecting those in precarious work (and so much more). And rabble is currently hiring for this year's labour reporter.

The labour reporter is dedicated to looking at issues in local struggles of labour activism across the country. In the era of the gig economy, and with anti-labour and anti-union rhetoric on the rise, Canada, more than ever, needs to be reminded of the power of collective action and fearless labour organizing.

As an independent, non-profit media outlet, rabble continues to evolve with the ever-changing Canadian media landscape. Its strength lies in its independence. It isn't supported by corporate money. It is supported by a vast number of mobilized readers and and local partners all across Canada. Your support helps rabble cover the issues important to the labour movement across the country -- stories that Canadians need to know, and that are skewed or ignored altogether in the corporate media.

In Solidarity,

Bob Gallagher, USW rep and rabble board vice-president

