rabble.ca takes on Ottawa: what is next in the COVID-19 crisis

Dear readers, What a year 2020 has been so far. I don't have to tell you that what we're experiencing with the COVID-19 pandemic is unprecedented in so many ways. It's scary to look at a global future so chaotic and uncertain all at once. But, as our friends at the Intercept demonstrated so well in Naomi Klein's new video, we are standing at the precipice of a new future . As this health crisis continues to unfold, we have the option to fight for our most vulnerable -- precarious and low-wage workers, people facing homelessness, migrant workers, seniors -- and of creating new policies and an approach to inequality and climate justice that will live on well after this crisis is over, and perhaps change the course of history. We can't give in to those exploiting the coronavirus crisis to push for no-strings-attached corporate bailouts. At rabble.ca, we're proud to have parliamentary reporter Karl Nerenberg providing incisive and accurate political reporting , and telling the stories so often underrepresented out of Ottawa. And our politics webinars are a part of our work to share stories and insights important to activist communities. On April 8 at 7:30 p.m. EST , our next webinar will take on these pressing issues around the COVID-19 pandemic -- for workers, for marginalized communities and what this means for building a new world -- and we would love for you to join us! Join parliamentary reporter Karl Nerenberg; former NDP deputy leader and author of Outside In: A Political Memoir, Libby Davies; and special guests Winnipeg Centre MP Leah Gazan, and CCPA senior economist David Macdonald, for this exclusive online discussion. If you aren't already a member, you can sign up now at rabble.ca/patreon and get your exclusive invitation to the April 8 webinar in the coming week ! Thank you for your support, Matthew DiMera, acting editor

Thank you for reading this story…

More people are reading rabble.ca than ever and unlike many news organizations, we have never put up a paywall – at rabble we’ve always believed in making our reporting and analysis free to all, while striving to make it sustainable as well. Media isn’t free to produce. rabble’s total budget is likely less than what big corporate media spend on photocopying (we kid you not!) and we do not have any major foundation, sponsor or angel investor. Our main supporters are people and organizations -- like you. This is why we need your help. You are what keep us sustainable.

rabble.ca has staked its existence on you. We live or die on community support -- your support! We get hundreds of thousands of visitors and we believe in them. We believe in you. We believe people will put in what they can for the greater good. We call that sustainable.

So what is the easy answer for us? Depend on a community of visitors who care passionately about media that amplifies the voices of people struggling for change and justice. It really is that simple. When the people who visit rabble care enough to contribute a bit then it works for everyone.

And so we’re asking you if you could make a donation, right now, to help us carry forward on our mission. Make a donation today.