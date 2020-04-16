Critical in 2001, vital in 2020: rabble turns 19

Dear readers,

With all that is going on in the world right now we are taking a moment to celebrate some positive news and invite you to join in.

rabble.ca turns 19 on April 18! We may have to postpone our party in favour of physical distancing this year, but we hope you can join in marking this important milestone by making a gift that will help ensure rabble.ca continues to be here in the months and years ahead. A little bit goes a long way, particularly at this time.

rabble.ca was launched on April 18, 2001, on the eve of the Summit of the Americas -- at what some described as the height of the anti-corporate globalization movement. Soon after our launch, a world-altering event happened: 9/11. It would take social movements years to rebuild, as focus turned to protecting hard won civil liberties and fighting against a rise in austerity, as neoliberal governments applied what Naomi Klein would later popularize as "the shock doctrine." Independent media was critical then. It is vital now.

A look back through our archives is a kaleidoscope of insight into the many movements and major events of the past two decades: from September 11, 2001 and the emerging anti-war movement; to the austerity of the Harper government and the beautiful resistance that grew across the country; to the Canadian Maple Spring, Occupy, Idle No More, Black Lives Matter, #MeToo, and the youth-led calls for climate justice over the past year. Of course, these are only a few examples of the myriad struggles and activism -- stories that rabble.ca has steadfastly shared like no one else. Where else can you find a labour beat reporter, the latest activist toolkit, and alternative news from Parliament Hill, all in one place?

Many of you have been a part of this story from the very beginning, and many more of you have joined over the years as we've innovated and changed -- from hosting one of the first social media through our online discussion forum, babble; curating podcast content with the rabble podcast network before iTunes became known for them; and live-streaming from the streets of anti-war protests long before smartphones -- and for that we want to thank you for being a part of our story and for joining us.

We know we have a real opportunity to work together right now. As the COVID-19 crisis continues to affect us all, we have the responsibility to join the fight with communities organizing and resisting oppression including precarious and low-wage workers, people facing homelessness, migrant workers, seniors and many more. We have the opportunity to make a difference, perhaps more than we have before, on systemic change and visions for a more just and equitable world.

rabble.ca is up to the challenge, and we hope you will join in celebrating rabble's birthday! Presents welcome! Consider it an investment in keeping rabble.ca and progressive news front and centre during the critical months and years ahead.

With love and solidarity,

Kim Elliott, publisher

Matthew Adams, president