Celebrate May Day with rabble.ca

Dear readers,

On May Day we celebrate the achievements and struggles of the labour movement; a movement for which rabble.ca has held a longstanding and deep-rooted commitment and solidarity.

rabble.ca knows the value of sharing stories. This is why, for nearly 20 years, rabble.ca has brought you stories from the labour movement, amplifying the victories and battles of workers and communities struggling for justice across this country. These stories distinguish rabble.ca as grassroots, non-profit media at a time when stories of local resistance are becoming harder and harder to find.

I'm writing to ask you to join me in supporting rabble.ca to keep this crucial platform growing in the coming months.

There's so much at stake right now.

Just this week, nearly a year after rabble first reported on the struggles for unionization by CUPW, Foodora announced its decision to close shop in Canada -- a blow for so many precarious workers in the gig economy. And as the COVID-19 crisis continues, we must fight for the workers across this country -- including those in precarious jobs; workers in the service industry, of which racialized communities are disproportionately impacted; health-care workers and those employed in long-term care homes. (rabble.ca's labour beat reporter Zaid Noorsumar did an extraordinary job exposing the shortcomings and reporting recommendations through his long-term care home series last year.) This tragedy could have been avoided had workers' warnings been heeded.

This pandemic is not only profoundly changing the daily lives of everyone across this country; it's also had drastic implications for workplace safety, workers' rights, migrant justice and countless other struggles that need to be amplified and given a voice.

rabble is here for that vital work. We need media that puts workers first, and rabble.ca is that media; our in-depth and refreshingly progressive reporting on COVID-19 is case in point.

However, unlike those media who carry a business section, rabble.ca cannot count on corporate dollars and government support to exist. rabble.ca relies on the support of individuals like you.

Will you be a part of rabble's mission to bring worker's stories to the forefront?

Your contribution, no matter its size, will help rabble continue its important work.

Happy May Day to you and yours!

In solidarity,

Phillip Dwight Morgan, rabble.ca board member and freelance writer



Image: Flickr/State Library Victoria Collections