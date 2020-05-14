Meet rabble.ca’s labour reporter: Chelsea Nash

We're thrilled to announce that Chelsea Nash will be joining the rabble.ca team as our labour beat reporter for 2020.

rabble is one of the only media organizations that prioritizes coverage of labour stories with a special labour beat, and initiated this paid editorial internship in partnership with Unifor (then the CAW) in 2012. We are very pleased to have Chelsea join us for the 2020 internship, covering labour news.

Chelsea follows in the footsteps of Zaid Noorsumar, who was rabble.ca's labour beat reporter in 2019 -- when he dug into the challenges of the gig economy, and the ongoing crisis in long-term care facilities.

Chelsea is a freelance writer currently living in Barrie, Ontario. She began her journalism career covering Parliament Hill as a reporter for The Hill Times in 2016. After earning her MA in 2019, Chelsea contributed to the sex and technology news site FutureofSex.net, and Power & Influence magazine.

The labour beat reporter internship aims to improve understanding of the labour movement and challenges facing workers across Canada, while creating a bank of labour reporting expertise among emerging journalists. "We're honoured to host this internship that brings the labour beat back to national publication. Building knowledge and understanding of the labour movement throughout Canada is even more essential the wake of the pandemic," says publisher Kim Elliott. "With unemployment rates at all time highs, gig and traditionally lower-paid jobs now being listed as essential services, the need for robust labour reporting is a critical component of how decisions are made to rebuild the Canadian economy."

"Chelsea brings strong journalism skills to the labour beat," says editor Matthew DiMera. "I'm eager to work with her to bring the labour stories, voices and analysis that are missing in traditional media."

Follow Chelsea Nash's labour reporting at rabble.ca on our labour issues page. To contact Chelsea with story leads, email her at Chelsea[at]rabble.ca.