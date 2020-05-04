'Pandemic and politics: centring the grassroots' webinar tonight at 7:30 p.m. EST

Dear readers,

rabble.ca's politics webinars share stories and insights of interest to progressive communities. And we'd like to invite you to join us tonight.

Tonight at 7:30 p.m. EST, our next discussion will continue to take on the COVID-19 crisis, highlighting issues in the food chain as well as how the pandemic affects racialized and Indigenous communities in a disproportionate way. We also received so many of your insightful questions and perspectives during our last event, and we will do our best to address some of these in this coming webinar.

For this session we welcome returning and new guest(s):

- Karl Nerenberg, rabble's award-winning politics reporter

- Libby Davies, former NDP deputy leader and author of Outside in: A Political Memoir

- Leah Gazan, Winnipeg Centre MP

- David Macdonald, CCPA senior economist

- Paul Taylor, executive director of Foodshare Toronto

You can still register for the webinar here.

Watch up on our previous session here.

And see our new teaser video for webinar here.

Though these webinars are typically exclusive to donors, with the current COVID-19 pandemic we wanted to ensure that all can join in these important discussions, and so we will be offering the online event free to all.

In solidarity,

Matthew DiMera, acting editor