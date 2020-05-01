Thanks for participating in rabble's 2020 vegan challenge!

Dear readers,



Thank you to everyone who participated in the 2020 vegan challenge from the comfort of your own kitchens last week. rabble.ca staff, contributors and users tried to go vegan for a week to help protect the environment, show compassion to animals and enjoy some wholesome nutritious food. Going vegan is one of the best ways to contribute to climate justice and Earth Day. It will drastically reduce your carbon footprint, diminish air and water pollution, and help reverse the destruction of ecosystems being used to produce feed for farm animals.

And as we've all been gathering at home to protect our communities, it was great to see so many of you participating and trying out new recipes.



We decided to save some of our favourite entries! Please see our photo album here, with some content generated by members of the rabble community who participated in the challenge, and don't forget about our podcast on getting started in vegan cooking, and eight cookbooks to guide you should you choose to extend the challenge for yourself.



And a special thank you to Toronto Health Save, for its partnership on this year's challenge.

Thank you for joining us!

Until next year,



rabble staff