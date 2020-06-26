This is the time to keep the momentum going

Dear readers,

How are you? How are we all?

I'm writing this from my home, reflecting on how our lives have changed as the world continues to face the COVID-19 pandemic. While there is much uncertainty about what is ahead, communities are coming together, united with Black Lives Matter and Indigenous activists against police and state violence, racism and oppression. Sharing reports and analysis -- amplifying these messages -- is why your support is so important to rabble.ca. And that's why we can't let up now.

People and communities are stepping up in new and innovative ways, to protect each other, calling for the restructuring of the precarious systems that are now laid bare. There is mounting public pressure to support people thrown into unemployment or doing essential work.

Can you step in to help rabble.ca bolster these important messages with a donation today?

Many are asking fundamental questions about why society and the economy are failing, sharing personal experiences about the realities of deepening income inequality, systemic racism, state violence and shrinking democracy.

What is extraordinary is that people are not giving in or giving up. Instead there is an outpouring of activism and strength between communities and movements to resist the status quo. New solidarity is driving a new direction and power to bring about transformative change, working for a future without racism and poverty. There are calls to defund police and defund racism with new models for social justice.

This is the time to keep momentum going.

rabble.ca exists to share these important stories of injustice and resistance. Your donation and support is critical to keeping the momentum going. Donate at rabble.ca/donate.

As many provinces are "opening up" economies, they are also posing risks to those most vulnerable in the pandemic. Governments do this with no solid plans in place to protect workers and communities. This is unacceptable. However, as governments seek to rebuild economies, there is also an opportunity to repair and rebuild a more just Canada, one that works for everyone.

This is the time to get it right.

rabble.ca tells the stories of today and tomorrow -- your stories -- to mobilize a grassroots response and alternatives to the crisis and the fallout of austerity. But we can't do it without your donation.

Recessions are a hard time for everyone, and non-profits are certainly not exempt to this. If you are not in a position to support rabble financially, right now, we understand! But if you are able to chip in, even $10 or $25, to empower the important work of social justice journalism, then you're one of the heroes of our community.

I know you've heard it before -- but it's worth saying again, because it's true -- no amount is too little! If you donate $25 or sign up as a monthly donor for any amount now, you will be entered into our weekly draw to win a signed copy of Seth Klein's soon to be released and long-awaited A Good War: Mobilizing Canada for the Climate Emergency. You will also be eligible for our grand prize draw for a special Web kit, to help with all your at-home video conferencing needs. How cool is that?

Sustained MONTHLY donations from our loyal readers are our lifeline for ongoing work. Donating $8/month or more will be gratefully received and we will send you a digital copy of Robyn Maynard's Policing Black Lives, courtesy of Fernwood Publishing, as a sign of our appreciation.

In closing, I want to tell you that in my reflections at home, I return again and again to the power and strength of the rabble community. I've been with rabble for 15 years now. The rabble community empowers me and our team to keep working hard -- every day -- no matter what the odds or challenges we face.

Thank you for your on-going support and help. We are in this together.

In solidarity,

Kim Elliott, publisher

P.S. Did you know there are many ways to support rabble.ca's independent media in addition to personal donations? If you are associated to a union, a non profit, a progressive business or a foundation - -you can encourage your organization to become a sustaining partner or advertiser. rabble.ca also accepts bequests - you can consider adding the name rabble.ca to your will and ensure a legacy that builds media democracy. Email [email protected] or call 1-888-656-0999 for more information.

Image: rabble.ca