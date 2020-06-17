Tonight: Off the Hill -- the need for justice reform in Canada

Dear readers,

We need to talk about justice reform in Canada.

Black Lives Matters actions across Canada over the past weeks have brought questions of police defunding into mainstream discourse. The need for justice reform in Canada is overdue.

Our next episode of Off the Hill will consider justice reform through a national lens. From the delayed government response to the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls report, to carding and policing, to last year's leaked RCMP memo about the use of violence against Indigenous activists -- the federal role in justice reforms is complex, and critical.

Please join us tonight at 7:30 p.m. EST for our next episode where we welcome:

Pamela Palmater, Mi'kmaw lawyer, author, social justice activist and chair in Indigenous governance at Ryerson University

Leah Gazan, Winnipeg Centre MP

Paul Taylor, executive director of FoodShare Toronto

Karl Nerenberg, rabble's parliamentary reporter

Libby Davies, former NDP deputy leader and author of Outside in: A Political Memoir

Our Off the Hill webinars share stories and insights for progressive communities. Launched in 2019, we bring the grassroots to federal politics.

You can register here.

And you can view and listen to our past three webinars from April 15, May 5 and May 26.

Registering for free on Zoom brings you the added benefit of participating in the discussion and asking questions during the event.

Please consider giving $1 or more to support rabble's parliamentary reporting and our politics webinars at patreon.com/rabble or make a one-time donation at rabble.ca/donate. Your support enables us to expand our online programming and to offer more interactive discussions.

And if you have any feedback on our webinars, we'd love to have your input. You can reach us at [email protected].

Thank you for your tuning in! Be safe.

Matthew DiMera, acting editor-in-chief