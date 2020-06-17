Tonight: Off the Hill -- the need for justice reform in Canada

Dear readers,
We need to talk about justice reform in Canada.
Black Lives Matters actions across Canada over the past weeks have brought questions of police defunding into mainstream discourse. The need for justice reform in Canada is overdue.
Our next episode of Off the Hill will consider justice reform through a national lens. From the delayed government response to the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls report, to carding and policing, to last year's leaked RCMP memo about the use of violence against Indigenous activists -- the federal role in justice reforms is complex, and critical.
Please join us tonight at 7:30 p.m. EST for our next episode where we welcome:
Pamela Palmater, Mi'kmaw lawyer, author, social justice activist and chair in Indigenous governance at Ryerson University
Leah Gazan, Winnipeg Centre MP
Paul Taylor, executive director of FoodShare Toronto
Karl Nerenberg, rabble's parliamentary reporter
Libby Davies, former NDP deputy leader and author of Outside in: A Political Memoir
Our Off the Hill webinars share stories and insights for progressive communities. Launched in 2019, we bring the grassroots to federal politics.
And you can view and listen to our past three webinars from April 15, May 5 and May 26.
Registering for free on Zoom brings you the added benefit of participating in the discussion and asking questions during the event.
Please consider giving $1 or more to support rabble's parliamentary reporting and our politics webinars at patreon.com/rabble or make a one-time donation at rabble.ca/donate. Your support enables us to expand our online programming and to offer more interactive discussions.
And if you have any feedback on our webinars, we'd love to have your input. You can reach us at [email protected].
Thank you for your tuning in! Be safe.
Matthew DiMera, acting editor-in-chief
Thank you for reading this story…
More people are reading rabble.ca than ever and unlike many news organizations, we have never put up a paywall – at rabble we’ve always believed in making our reporting and analysis free to all, while striving to make it sustainable as well. Media isn’t free to produce. rabble’s total budget is likely less than what big corporate media spend on photocopying (we kid you not!) and we do not have any major foundation, sponsor or angel investor. Our main supporters are people and organizations -- like you. This is why we need your help. You are what keep us sustainable.
rabble.ca has staked its existence on you. We live or die on community support -- your support! We get hundreds of thousands of visitors and we believe in them. We believe in you. We believe people will put in what they can for the greater good. We call that sustainable.
So what is the easy answer for us? Depend on a community of visitors who care passionately about media that amplifies the voices of people struggling for change and justice. It really is that simple. When the people who visit rabble care enough to contribute a bit then it works for everyone.
And so we’re asking you if you could make a donation, right now, to help us carry forward on our mission. Make a donation today.
Comments
Do
Don't